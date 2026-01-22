Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil's Newly-Married Nephew Kills Wife In Fit Of Rage, Then Commits Suicide In Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil's newly-married nephew allegedly shot his wife and later killed himself at his apartment in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, police said on Wednesday night. Notably, the couple got married just two months ago and were supposed to take a trip abroad.

According to preliminary reports, the incident took place at Yashrajsinh Gohil's residential flat in NRI Tower, Judges Bungalow Road area. The couple were reportedly engaged in a domestic feud when the man, in a fit of rage, committed the crime. It is reported that Yashrajsinh had a revolver with him while he was engaged in an altercation with his wife, Rajeshwari Gohil. As he fired the revolver, his wife was shot in the neck. Yashrajsinh called emergency number 108 soon after the incident. The emergency team arrived and informed him of his wife's death at the scene. The man was reportedly shocked by his wife's death and, hence, ended his life by shooting himself. Gohil was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The newly-married couple were reportedly living in the Ahmedabad flat after moving from Bhavnagar. Yashrajsinh worked in the Gujarat Maritime Board.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination to determine the exact sequence of events. Police officials said a detailed investigation is underway, including verification of the firearm licence and examination of possible domestic or personal disputes that may have led to the incident. No suicide note has been recovered so far, and the motive remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Senior police officers and crime branch teams visited the scene, while family members later reached the civil hospital. Authorities have said further details will emerge after forensic and postmortem reports are received.

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil is the eldest son of royal family of the erstwhile princely state of Limda in Saurashtra.