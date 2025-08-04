Congress MP Sudha’s Chain Snatched Near Poland Embassy In High-Security Chanakyapuri

In a shocking breach of security, Congress MP R. Sudha became the victim of a chain-snatching incident early Monday morning in Delhi’s high-security Chanakyapuri area, home to several embassies and government installations.

The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m. near Gate Nos. 3 and 4 of the Polish Embassy, when Sudha, who represents the Mayiladuthurai constituency in Tamil Nadu, was out for a morning walk.

MP Sudha, who currently resides at Tamil Nadu House in Chanakyapuri, was accompanied by another woman Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha MP Ms. Rajathi. As the two parliamentarians were walking, a man wearing a helmet and riding a Scooty approached them from the opposite direction.

“He was riding slowly, so I didn’t suspect anything. Suddenly, he snatched the chain from my neck and fled before we could react,” MP Sudha told Republic TV. “I suffered a bruise on my neck, and my churidar tore in the struggle. We screamed for help, but nobody came.”

The accused reportedly concealed his identity with a full-face helmet. Sudha added that while she managed to stay on her feet despite the sudden jolt, the impact caused visible physical injury. She later spotted a mobile police patrol in the vicinity and informed them of the incident.

Sudha lodged a formal complaint at the Chanakyapuri police station. The Delhi Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Surveillance footage from the area is being reviewed, and multiple police teams have been tasked with identifying and tracing the suspect.

MP Sudha has written to the Union Home Minister seeking swift action and enhanced patrolling in the area.