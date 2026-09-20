'Telangana Needs Bahujan Govt, Cong Must Be Toppled...': K Kavitha Challenges Revanth, KCR, PM Modi From Kodangal

Kosigi (Kodangal): Launching a fierce attack on the Congress government, the leader of the Panchajanyam party, K Kavitha, said Telangana needs a Bahujan government and pledged to take on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if the people back her.

Addressing a gathering at Kosigi in Kodangal, she described herself as the "Bahujana Baanam" and "the war cry of Telangana's youth." Invoking Savitribai Phule, she said she was "the only woman challenging the egoistic patriarchal rulers."

"This Chief Minister is swaggering with the arrogance that he is powerful. Just as a mighty serpent is defeated and killed by a handful of stinging ants, his downfall is certain," she said.

Water pledge: Her biggest promise was for Palamuru. "I will bring water from Jurala and irrigate 10 lakh acres across Palamuru and Ranga Reddy districts or I will change my name," she declared. She said 3 TMC of water can be lifted daily from Jurala, but the Chief Minister has failed to do so in three years. She also noted that farmers in Palamuru had broken open the Jurala regulator out of thirst, and said the Chief Minister "must explain why farmers were forced to take such a step."

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Education and health: Calling the state of education "pathetic," she cited food poisoning in Gurukul schools and plans to scrap polytechnic education. "Every village must have a school, and every classroom must have a teacher," she said. She promised that "no matter how severe the illness, the entire financial burden of treatment will be borne by the government, free of cost."

Recalling a visit to a government hospital in Nagarkurnool during her Janambata tour, she said a new mother told her she was asked for a bribe of ₹1,000 just to see her newborn.

Responding to those who dismiss her as "a young girl who doesn't know anything," she said: "I am a mother. A mother thinks of the welfare of her children. Even if it takes one lakh crore rupees, free education and healthcare are non-negotiable."

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Youth and startups: She promised loans of ₹2 lakh to ₹20 crore based on young people's business ideas. "This Chief Minister says 'don't trust the youth.' Should we trust his abuses instead?" she asked.

Social justice: She listed several incidents, including alleged police assault on a family in 2024, the death of a Chakali girl in Kummera village amid alleged upper-caste discrimination, and the action against Lambada women at Lagacherla. She demanded proportional representation for Mudiraj, Muslims, weavers and toddy tappers, and said the present cabinet had not given a single berth to Lambadas. She also alleged that only ₹1,500 crore had been spent on minorities in three years.

Corruption charge: She alleged the government "takes a 10% commission in the first year, 20% in the second, and 30% in the third year," and that Congress MLAs are running scams involving sand, mud and Indiramma houses.

Party and identity: She explained that the party, built on five principles, is named after Sri Krishna's conch. "I intend to blow the Panchajanyam to fight for the people," she said. Rejecting claims that she is an "arrow" of the Congress, BRS or BJP, she said she would "prove that a woman can rise politically without the backing of any big political dynasty," and called for "matriarchy in Telangana."