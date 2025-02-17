Congress on Sam Pitroda's China Remarks: 'Definitely Not Party's Views'

Congress on Sam Pitroda's China Remarks: The Congress , on Monday, distanced itself from the remarks made by the party's overseas Chief Sam Pitroda when the latter said India one shouldn't consider China its enemy.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh, on Monday, issued a statement on X saying the views expressed by Pitroda on China were most definitely 'not' the views of the Congress.

Ramesh said, "The views reportedly expressed by Mr. Sam Pitroda on China are most definitely NOT the views of the Indian National Congress. China remains our foremost foreign policy, external security, as well as economic challenge. The INC has repeatedly raised questions on the Modi Govt's approach to China, including the PM's public clean chit to it on June 19, 2020. Our most recent statement on China was on 28th January, 2025. It is also extremely regrettable that Parliament is being denied an opportunity to discuss the situation and express a collective resolve to meet these challenges effectively."

