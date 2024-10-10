Published 21:17 IST, October 10th 2024
Congress Paid Heavy Price For Only Focussing on Jat Votes: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind
Criticising Congress over its Haryana poll debacle, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said that Mallikarjun Kharge's party only focussed on votes of Jats which led to loss.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Jammat-e-Islami Hind criticise Congress for focussing only on Jat votes for Haryana elections | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:17 IST, October 10th 2024