Congress President Kharge Gives Political Spin, Again Asks ‘Why PM Canceled Kashmir Trip Days Before Pahagma Attack

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has once again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising questions over the Pahalgam terror attack and the government's alleged prior knowledge of threats in the region. Addressing a gathering in Hospete, Vijayanagara district of Karnataka on Tuesday, Kharge questioned the cancellation of PM Modi’s Kashmir visit, which was scheduled for April 17, just days before the deadly attack in Pahalgam.

This is the second time the Congress leader has raised the issue publicly. He accused the Prime Minister of withholding critical intelligence from civilians, which he claims could have saved lives."Modi was supposed to visit Kashmir on April 17. But his intel sources reportedly warned him of a possible clash in Kashmir and told him not to go. He cancelled his trip," Kharge said.

He further asked,“When you knew about the threat, why didn’t the police or administration warn the tourists? Why was no advisory issued? Why was there no effort to prevent people from going to the area?”