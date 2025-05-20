'Speaking Pakistan's Language': BJP Blasts Rahul Gandhi, Calls Him 'New Age Mir Jafar'

Amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioning External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar over his "silence" regarding the number of Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft lost during Operation Sindoor, BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya has hit back, calling Gandhi a "new age Mir Jafar" in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

In another post on X, Malviya criticized the Congress leader for not congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, instead choosing to focus on the loss of IAF jets.

"It is not surprising that Rahul Gandhi is speaking the language of Pakistan and its benefactors. He hasn’t congratulated the Prime Minister on the flawless Operation Sindoor, which unmistakably showcases India’s dominance. Instead, he repeatedly asks how many jets we lost—a question that has already been addressed in the DGMO briefings. Curiously, he hasn’t once inquired about how many Pakistani jets were shot down during the conflict, or how many were destroyed while parked in their hangars when Indian forces pounded Pakistani airbases," Malviya said.

"What’s next for Rahul Gandhi? The Nishan-e-Pakistan?" Malviya added, taking a jibe at Gandhi's perceived popularity in Pakistani news channels following Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, the BJP leader had accused Rahul Gandhi of helping Pakistan push its “false narrative” through his public statements.

“Shame on Rahul Gandhi. Once again, Pakistani media is weaponizing his social media posts to push a false narrative—this time, portraying a battle in which India clearly dominated the escalation matrix as something in their favour,” Malviya said on X.