sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Ukraine | Space Day | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Congress Should Clear Stand On National Conference’s Manifesto': Smriti Irani | Exclusive

Published 23:55 IST, August 23rd 2024

'Congress Should Clear Stand On National Conference’s Manifesto': Smriti Irani | Exclusive

Smriti Irani has asked Congress party to clear its stand on whether it supports National Conference (NC) manifesto promising restoration of Article 370.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Former Union Minister Smriti Irani exclusive
Former Union Minister Smriti Irani asks Congress to clarify its stand on whether it supports National Conference's manifesto for Jammu-Kashmir elections. | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:55 IST, August 23rd 2024