'Congress' Slogan is Family First, Looks After Selfish Interests': PM Modi in Assam

Hojai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed Congress, accusing the party of looking after its own interests and depriving Assam of development under its government. Addressing an election rally in Assam's Hojai in support of BJP's candidate Shiladitya Dev, PM Modi lauded the NDA government's efforts to maintain electricity supply in the district. Calling Assam a model state in terms of electricity, he noted that the Centre has provided Rs 70,000 to 80,000 under PM Surya Ghar Muft Yojana to install solar panels.

While PM Modi tapped into civic issues in Hojai, he also accused the Congress of a "family first" approach. Expressing confidence in NDA's victory in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, PM Modi said, "Be it Hojai, East or West Karbi Anglong, you have reached here with energy from every region. This mood shows that Assam has decided to secure the biggest win for the BJP-NDA. The development of every region is a priority for the NDA. That is why, in the very beginning, our government declared Hojai as a separate district. However, Congress kept Assam in trouble and deprived it of development. Till Congress was in power here, it only looked after its own selfish interests."

"On one side, the BJP and NDA double-engine government is working to improve the lives of every family in Assam. On the other side, Congress is busy building the future of only two families. One family is the royal family living in Delhi, and the other is a family in Assam. Their slogan is family first," he added.

He alleged that Congress focuses only on "lying and corruption," calling the Gandhi family "the most corrupt family." "Apart from familial politics, they have no strength. That's why they focus on two things: lying and corruption. The royal family they have in Delhi is the most corrupt family. There are thousands of crores of rupees in corruption cases running against them. The family is out on bail," PM Modi said.

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He added that the NDA government has changed the situation in Assam, providing electricity connections to lakhs of families. He said, "The facilities, such as roads and railways, were in a deplorable state, and there was also an electricity trouble. Under Congress, Assam depended on other states for electricity, and Assam's electricity companies were incurring losses. Due to the shortage of electricity, neither farming could be carried out nor industries could be established. We have changed the situation. Assam is becoming a model for other states of the country in the matter of electricity."

"In the past 10-11 years, electricity has reached even those lakhs of families in Assam who have been waiting for electricity connections for years. With the Central Government's PM Surya Ghar Muft Yojana, the government is giving financial assistance of around Rs 70 to 80 thousand for installing solar panels. Lakhs of families in Assam are now connected with this scheme, and their electricity bill has become zero," the Prime Minister added.

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