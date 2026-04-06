'Matter is Sub Judice': Arvind Kejriwal Arrives at Delhi HC to Argue in Person, Seeks Justice Sharma's Recusal in Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is set to argue his case in person before the Delhi High Court on Monday in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal has already arrived at the court for the hearing along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and said, “The matter is sub judice.”

Recusal plea against sitting judge

Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia and other accused, has filed an application seeking the recusal of Justice Swarn Kanta Sharma from hearing the matter.

The plea cites concerns over fairness and alleged bias based on certain observations made during earlier hearings.

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The High Court is hearing a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has challenged the trial court’s order discharging Kejriwal, Sisodia and others in the case. The agency has argued that the discharge order should not remain in effect and requires judicial scrutiny.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, argued that the matter does not require extensive replies and should be decided based on trial court records.

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Meanwhile, Kejriwal’s side has maintained that the nearly 500-page discharge order requires detailed examination before responding.

The AAP leaders have also approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case from Justice Sharma’s bench.

Earlier, a similar request made before the Delhi High Court Chief Justice was declined, with the court stating that recusal is a matter for the concerned judge to decide.

Background of the case

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021–22, which was later scrapped following allegations of corruption and favouritism.

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate have investigated the matter, naming several AAP leaders as accused.

In February 2026, a trial court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and others, a decision now under challenge before the High Court.

Developments in the case over the years

The Delhi government introduced the new excise policy in July 2021, presenting it as a reform intended to modernise liquor retail and increase revenue. In July 2022, the Delhi Chief Secretary submitted a report alleging irregularities in the policy’s design and implementation, after which the Lieutenant Governor recommended a CBI investigation. The CBI registered an FIR in August 2022 against Manish Sisodia and others and carried out raids at multiple locations, including Sisodia’s residence. Facing mounting pressure, the Delhi government withdrew the policy in September 2022 and reverted to the earlier excise regime.

In February 2023, the CBI arrested Sisodia after questioning him in connection with the case. A month later, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him from Tihar Jail in a money laundering case linked to the policy. In March 2024, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after skipping multiple summons, becoming the first sitting Chief Minister in India to be jailed. Sisodia was granted bail by the Supreme Court in August 2024 after spending 17 months in custody, while Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail in September 2024 after securing bail in both the ED and CBI cases.

On February 27, 2026, the Rouse Avenue Court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and all other accused in the case, citing lack of evidence and failure to prove a criminal conspiracy. The CBI has now challenged that order before the Delhi High Court.