'Congress, SP Can’t Handle Pain Pakistan Is Going Through After Operation Sindoor': PM Modi In Varanasi

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticized the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) for calling Operation Sindoor a "tamasha" and asked the public if it was appropriate to use such a term to describe the operation.

Addressing a public meeting in Varanasi, PM Modi slammed Congress and SP for sympathizing with Pakistan's situation following India's Operation Sindoor.

"Unfortunately, some people are rattled by Operation Sindoor's success. Congress and its allies are unable to accept that India destroyed Pakistan's terror camps,” the prime minister said.

"Congress and SP can’t bear the pain Pakistan is experiencing. Congress has consistently insulted the valor of our armed forces. They have dared to call Operation Sindoor a ‘tamasha.’ Can sindoor ever be a tamasha?" he asked.

Issuing a stern warning to Pakistan from Varanasi, PM Modi said, “The world witnessed India’s Rudra Roop during Operation Sindoor. Anyone who threatens India will face consequences."

Intensifying his attack on Congress and SP for questioning the timing of Operation Mahadev, in which terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were eliminated, PM Modi said that the terrorists would have been given a clean chit if the opposition were in power.

"SP also follows vote-bank and appeasement politics. They even questioned the timing of Operation Mahadev, in which our forces neutralized terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. Should I consult them before taking action? Do we need to wait to eliminate terrorists? Should we have given them a chance to escape? These are the same people who would have given terrorists a clean chit when in power, and now they are upset when terrorists are eliminated," said the prime minister.

PM Modi dedicated the success of Operation Sindoor to Lord Mahadev.

During his speech, he said, "This is my first visit to Kashi after Operation Sindoor. Twenty-six innocent civilians were mercilessly killed by terrorists in Pahalgam. My heart was filled with sorrow. I pledged to avenge my daughters' sindoor, and I fulfilled that pledge with the blessings of Mahadev. I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor to the feet of Mahadev."

The Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

During his 51st visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi released the 20th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, transferring more than Rs 20,500 crore to the bank accounts of 9.7 crore farmers.