Congress Targets Centre Over US ’30-Day Waiver’ On Russian Oil Purchase, Asks ‘Who Is United States To Permit India?’

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday questioned the Centre over sovereignty as the United States allowed a 30-day waiver for India to purchase Russian oil amid a crisis in the Gulf hampering shipping routes that pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday (local time) announced that the short-term measure to counter Iran during the conflict in West Asia, which has severely affected the Gulf countries supplying crude oil.

In an X post, Tewari asked if India required permission from the US to decide on its energy sources.

Slamming the US for its "neo-imperial arrogance," the Congress leader wrote, “'Issuing a 30-day waiver'- The sanctimonious language of condensation drips with neo- imperial arrogance. Are we a banana republic that we need the permission of the US to secure our energy security imperatives?”

‘Why Is New Delhi Silent?’

Questioning New Delhi's "silence" on the US' statement, he added, “The silence of an otherwise overly loquacious government is deafening. Does it not understand what sovereignty means?”

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the BJP in the Centre has compromised India's sovereignty.

"India's independence and sovereignty are compromised every day by the BJP Government. Why does India need 'US permission' to protect its energy interests to buy Oil from Russia, more so in view of escalating Oil Prices and the Strait of Hormuz shutdown? The US will announce Ceasefire during Operation Sindoor. The US will direct India not to buy Iranian Oil. The US will direct India not to buy Russian Oil and impose sanctions till Modi Govt buckled and said it will not buy Russian Oil. The US will now give permission to the Modi govt to buy Russian Oil for a window of 30 days? The US will first announce the 'framework trade agreement' with India. Is there a govt in Delhi?" Surjewala said on X.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday cornered the Central government after the US permitted Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, which he believed is "American blackmail" on India.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh penned a short prose while attaching the post of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announcing the 30-day waiver amid a crisis in the Gulf hampering shipping routes that pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Trump's new game Told the Delhi friend You can get oil from Putin, How long will this continue? This American blackmail," he wrote.

"This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorises transactions involving oil already stranded at sea. India is an essential partner of the United States, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of U.S. oil. This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran's attempt to take global energy hostage," he added.

As India and the US announced the trade deal framework, Washington said that New Delhi has agreed not to buy oil from Russia.

Congress MP's remarks followed the US Treasury Secretary's X post, where he announced that the department has issued a 30-day waiver allowing India to purchase Russian oil to enable oil flow into the global market.

Washington said that it expects New Delhi to "ramp up" purchases of US oil after this short-term waiver.

"President Trump's energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded. To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorises transactions involving oil already stranded at sea. India is an essential partner of the United States, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of US oil. This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran's attempt to take global energy hostage," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on X.

Press Release: US Treasury has eased certain oil sanctions on Russia, permitting Indian refineries to purchase millions of barrels of Russian crude

Indian ceramic and fertiliser industries are expected to be affected by the hampering of the energy supply due to dependence on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.