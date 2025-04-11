Congress’ Tukde Tukde Mascot & Losing Candidate Kanhaiya Kumar Mocks 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana's Extradition

New Delhi: Kanhaiya Kumar, Congress ' ‘tukde tukde’ mascot and a candidate who has never won any election, has now mocked the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana.

The Congress leader not only discarded Home Minister Amit Shah 's claims of the extradition being a ‘diplomatic success’, but also called it a mere ploy to divert attention.

Congress' Tukde-Tukde Mascot Kanhaiya Kumar Mocks Tahawwur Rana's Extradition

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, while touring Bihar as part of the ‘palayan roko, naukri do padayatra’, on Thursday, claimed that the extradition of 26/11 Attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana, from the United States is being used by the BJP as a distraction tactic to shift public focus away from the central government’s unfulfilled commitments.

In his words, “Since the BJP has no achievement worth the name, it tries to divert public issues under one pretext or the other. The Waqf Bill was just another such example. The government claimed it was bringing the legislation for the benefit of poor Muslims. Who will believe this, coming from a dispensation that does not let members of the community to offer’ namaz’ on their own rooftops?”

Tahawwur Rana Sent to 18-Day NIA Custody After Successful Extradition from the US

The 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana, the alleged mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has been placed under 18-day custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following his extradition from the United States on Thursday. The NIA, which formally arrested Rana upon his arrival, had initially requested a 20-day remand to conduct an in-depth interrogation aimed at uncovering the broader network involved in orchestrating the 2008 attacks — including possible links to Pakistani state actors.