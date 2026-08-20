Congress Vs AAP Over Vande Mataram: Priyanka Kakkar Asks, ‘Why Don’t They Win An Election?’

New Delhi: The political battle over Vande Mataram has now triggered a fresh clash within the Opposition, with the Aam Aadmi Party openly disagreeing with the Congress Working Committee’s decision to restrict the singing of the national song to its first two stanzas at party programmes.

The Congress Working Committee has reaffirmed its 1937 position, deciding that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram will be sung at Congress events. The party has cited its historic resolution on the song, even as the Centre’s current protocol provides for the full rendition of all six stanzas at designated official functions.

Amid the escalating row, AAP national chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has backed the full and original version of Vande Mataram, while launching a sharp attack on the Congress. In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV’s Harsh Trivedi, Kakkar questioned why the Congress was raising the issue instead of focusing on what she described as the country’s more pressing concerns.

“Whenever BJP is on the back foot in this country, Congress opens its mouth to save the BJP,” Kakkar said.

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Her remarks come after the Congress formally decided to stick to the first two stanzas, bringing the two Opposition parties on opposite sides of the controversy. Congress has maintained that its decision follows the 1937 CWC resolution, when the first two stanzas were adopted for public occasions amid objections to portions of the remaining verses.

Once Parliament Passes Law, We've To Follow It: Priyanka Kakkar explains legal aspect

Kakkar also questioned the Congress’ position from a legal standpoint, stressing that once Parliament passes legislation, it becomes law and citizens are obligated to follow it.

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She asked why the Congress could not accept the law instead of continuing to contest the issue, while also taking a swipe at the party’s electoral record.

“If Congress can’t defeat BJP, why don’t they just remain quiet and not give them the opportunity to win?” Kakkar said.

The AAP leader also suggested that the Congress was inadvertently helping the BJP politically by continuing to focus on the controversy.

‘Who Are These People Talking About Vande Mataram Now?’

Kakkar further questioned the Congress’ locus to challenge the issue, pointing to what she described as the party’s earlier position on Vande Mataram.

She said those now speaking about the national song were the same people who had previously referred to it as an “item song” and a “song of entertainment”.

At the same time, Kakkar clarified that her remarks should not be interpreted as support for the BJP, saying she was highlighting what she believes are more pressing issues and calling out the Congress’ approach.