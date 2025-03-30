Congress Ignored Chhattisgarh, says PM Modi; Accuses Party of Focusing Only on Scams

Bilaspur: In a scathing attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the opposition party was never concerned about the interests of Chhattisgarh and was focused only on committing scams in the state.

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects in Bilaspur.

Addressing a public event in Bilaspur, Prime Minister Modi said, “Chhattisgarh had to be made a state because the benefits of development were not reaching here. Development work could not be done here under the Congress rule, and even if there was some development work, the Congress people used to commit scams. Congress was never concerned about your life, your facilities, and your children, but we are taking the development schemes to every village of Chhattisgarh."

The Prime Minister further mentioned that it has been 25 years since Chhattisgarh became a state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the significance of Chhattisgarh's 25th year as a state. He noted that 2025 marks the silver jubilee of Chhattisgarh's formation, while coincidentally being the birth centenary year of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"It has been 25 years since Chhattisgarh became a state. This year is the silver jubilee year of Chhattisgarh, and coincidentally, this year is also the birth centenary year of Atal ji. The Chhattisgarh government is celebrating 2025 as Atal Nirman Year. Our resolve is – we have built it, we will improve it," he said.

