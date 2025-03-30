PM Modi Praises RSS Role And Societal Impact With Bhagwat By His Side | Top Points

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in a historic first, visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of its founder, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. This visit, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year , also comes as the RSS celebrates its centenary year.

Modi Praises RSS Workers

Addressing the gathering, Modi standing next to RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat, lauded the RSS for its dedication to social service. Citing their role in disaster relief and public welfare, he said, "Hum Dev se desh aur Ram se rashtra ke jeevan mantra ko lekar ke chale hain, hum apna kartavya nibhaate chalte hain. We have seen in Maha Kumbh how the swayamsevaks helped the people. 'Jahan seva kaarya, wahan swayamsevak'."

PM Modi also quotes one RSS geet to describe the devotion of RSS workers towards social service, he said, “Seva hai yagya kund, Samidha Sam Hum Chale Dhayey Mahasagar me, Sarit Roop Hm Mile”

Modi's remarks highlighted the organisation's contribution to community service and nationalistic ideals, reinforcing its ideological foundation.

Visit to Hedgewar Memorial

During his visit, Modi paid tribute at the memorial of Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, located within the RSS headquarters at Reshim Bagh. He was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, with whom he was seen engaging in a brief conversation. The visit marks a significant moment, as no prime minister has previously visited the headquarters of the organisation.

Tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar

Following his visit to the RSS headquarters, Modi made his way to Deekshabhoomi, a site of great significance for Dalits and Buddhists, where Dr B.R. Ambedkar and his followers embraced Buddhism. This was Modi’s second visit to Deekshabhoomi, the first being in 2017. The gesture reinforced the government’s outreach to different social groups.

Inauguration of Eye Hospital

Furthering his engagements in Nagpur, Modi also inaugurated Madhav Netralaya, an eye hospital supported by the RSS. The facility aims to provide affordable eye care and contribute to public health.