Consequence Of Decades Of Exploitation: PoK Protests Met With Lethal Force By Pakistani Govt, Claims MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday took a sharp note of the protests sweeping Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling them a direct consequence of decades of exploitation, the direct outcome of Islamabad’s long record of neglect and repression in the region. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while addressing reporters, stated that years of what India called “systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights and administrative oppression” had fuelled anger among residents living under Pakistan’s “illegal and forcible occupation”.

The MEA spokesperson drew global attention to the situation in PoK, urging the world to take cognisance and hold Islamabad responsible for the ongoing crackdown. The comments followed some of the deadliest unrest in the region in recent years, with mass protests erupting across multiple towns and a sweeping security response that has crippled daily life.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, Randhir Jaiswal linked the current wave of protests to deep-rooted grievances. “The ongoing protests in POK are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation,” he said.

He added that India expected the world to act, saying, “We expect the international community to hold Pakistan fully accountable for these egregious abuses and misdeeds.”

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In a separate response during the same briefing, he reiterated, “The ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights and administrative operation in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation. Rather than addressing the legitimate grievances of the local population, the Pakistani state has responded with excessive police brutality.”

Allegations Of Brutal Crackdown

According to Jaiswal, instead of engaging with protestors, the Pakistani government had resorted to force. “Rather than addressing the legitimate grievances of the local populace, the Pakistani state has responded with extreme police brutality, including against helpless women and children, blocking essential supplies, including food and medicine, enforcing internet blackouts, and deploying lethal force against unarmed civilians that has resulted in tragic fatalities,” he said.

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“We expect and hope that the international community will hold Pakistan fully accountable for these egregious abuses and misdeeds,” he further stated.

Reports from the locality termed the clashes between protesters and security forces, with allegations of police brutality leading to deaths and injuries. Reuters reported that at least 24 people have been killed during nearly two weeks of protests, registering the deadliest unrest in the territory in recent years. The protests have led to a region-wide shutdown, disrupting normal life.

Widening Grievances In PoK

The latest protests were triggered by opposition to the reservation of 12 seats in the PoK Assembly for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir living elsewhere in Pakistan. The protesters stressed that the move dilutes local political representation.

The issue snowballed into a bigger anti-government movement, with people raising concerns over corruption, poor governance, soaring inflation and economic hardship. The large demonstrations have been reported in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Mirpur and other areas.

In response, the government deployed additional security personnel, suspended internet services in parts of the region and launched a crackdown on protest leaders. The government also banned the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), detained several of the party members, and filed sedition charges against some leaders.