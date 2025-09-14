Darrang, Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that a conspiracy is being hatched to change the demography in India's border areas. Calling it “dangerous for national security”, the prime minister assured that the BJP government will not allow illegal immigrants to take hold of the country's resources.

PM Modi said that the BJP government will ensure that the rights of farmers, youth and the tribal people are not taken away from them by the illegal immigrants.

Addressing a public meeting in Assam's Darrang, the Prime Minister said, “The BJP government will not allow the intruders to take hold of the country's resources. We will not allow anyone to snatch the rights of farmers, youth and Adivasi people... There are conspiracies in the bordering areas to change the demography with the help of intruders. This is dangerous for national security.”

Referring to the demographic mission announced from the Red Fort on August 15, the Prime Minister issued an open challenge to certain Opposition party politicians, whom he accused of defending infiltrators.

"A demography mission is being started in the country. The BJP's objective is to protect the country from infiltrators and restore its integrity. I challenge those politicians who defend infiltrators to come forward and face this issue; let them show what efforts they have made to remove infiltrators, compared with the efforts we have made. Those who shelter infiltrators will have to pay the price; the nation will not forgive them," he said.

'High-Power Demography Mission'

From the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi announced the launch of a 'High-Power Demography Mission', citing concerns over demographic changes in border areas and said that it is a threat to national security.

"When demographic change takes place in border areas, it causes a threat to national security. No country can hand it over to infiltrators...So, I would like to say that we have decided to start a 'High-Power Demography Mission'," he added.

PM Modi's Call For Use of ‘Swadeshi’ Products

During the public event in Assam, the prime minister also urged people to increase their purchase of 'Swadeshi' products.

"I ask you to promise me that whatever you buy now will be 'Swadeshi'. The definition of Swadeshi is simple for me; the company may have come from any part of the world, but the sweat should be of my country's young soldiers... Whatever will be made in India, it should have the smell of my Indian soil," he said.

PM Modi's Assam Visit

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, the GNM School and the B.Sc. Nursing College in Assam's Darrang district.

He also laid the foundation for the Guwahati Ring Road Project, aimed at enhancing urban mobility, decongesting traffic, and improving connectivity in and around the capital city. In addition, he laid the foundation stone for the Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra, expected to boost connectivity and promote socio-economic growth in the region.

Later, he also inspected the models for Darrang Medical College & Hospital, GNM School, and BSc Nursing College, Guwahati Ring Road Project and Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge over River Brahmaputra.