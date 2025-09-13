'New India Will Not Compromise on its Security and Self-respect at Any Cost': PM Modi's Stern Warning to Pakistan | Image: ANI

Guwahati, Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while holding a roadshow in Guwahati on Saturday, issued a strong warning to Pakistan, stating firmly that India will not compromise on its security and dignity at any cost.

Addressing the public during the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, he said, “...the country gave such a reply to Pakistan's terrorist designs that the echo of India's strength has resonated worldwide. We have shown that India's enemies will not be safe anywhere. New India will not compromise on its security and self-respect at any cost.”

Paying tribute to the legendary singer and songwriter Bhupen Hazarika, PM Modi said, "Bhupen Da is no longer with us, but his songs and his voice continue to stand witness to India's journey of development, giving it energy and inspiration. Our government is proudly celebrating Bhupen Da’s centenary year."

Highlighting Bhupen Hazarika’s remarkable contributions, the Prime Minister said India is striving to realize his dream of a prosperous North East.

"Decades ago, when the North East was left to suffer from violence and separatism, Bhupen Da tirelessly championed India’s unity during those difficult times. He dreamt of a prosperous North East. He sang songs for the region, for Assam... He loved Arunachal as much, and that is why the Chief Minister of Arunachal has come specially today... Today, we are working day and night to realize his dreams for the North East."

"The vision of a new India that Bhupen Da envisioned has now become the nation’s resolve. We must align ourselves with this resolve. Now is the time to place 'Viksit Bharat' of 2047 at the center of every effort and every commitment we make. The inspiration for this will come from Bhupen Da’s songs, from his life. These very resolutions of ours will fulfill the dreams of Bhupen Hazarika," he added.