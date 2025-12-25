Updated 25 December 2025 at 08:01 IST
Container Truck Rams Into Bus On National Highway 48 In Karnataka's Chitradurga, Several Charred To Death
An accident took place between a truck and a private bus near the Gorlathu village in Karnataka's Chitradurga district on National Highway 48. Several passengers were charred to death in the resultant fire.
- India News
- 2 min read
Chitradurga: An accident took place between a truck and a private bus near the Gorlathu village in Karnataka's Chitradurga district on National Highway 48 in the early hours of Thursday. Over 10 people were charred to death in the resultant fire.
The private Seabird sleeper coach bus was travelling from Gokarna to Shivamogga. The bus was gutted in flames following the collision, resulting in the death of several passengers who were reportedly burnt alive. As per reports, nine passengers were rescued from the spot. The injured were rushed to Hiriyur and Chitradurga district hospitals for treatment.
Police said that the container truck, heading from Hiriyur to Bengaluru, had crossed the road divider owing to the driver’s negligence and rammed into the bus. The incident took place within the Hiriyur Rural Police Station area.
One of the survivors said, “The Bus left Bangalore at 11:30 pm and the accident occurred at 2 am. I fell down. I broke the glass and got out. Many were screaming but the fire had engulfed the bus.”
Advertisement
Nine people sustained minor injuries in the accident and were treated at the Sira Taluk Hospital. All of them were released after receiving first aid.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 25 December 2025 at 07:44 IST