J&K: 35 Students Injured As School Picnic Bus Skids And Overturns In Rajouri; Treatment Underway

Jammu: A heart-wrenching incident was reported from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri where more than 35 children suffered injuries after their picnic bus met with an accident on the Ring Road near Bishnaw area on Saturday.

The bus carrying the students on picnic reportedly skidded and overturned, resulting in injuries to several students.

Following the incident, the victims were rushed to the nearby hospital for proper medical treatment and their condition is said to be stable. The authorities also visited the accident spot to dig in more information and further details are awaited.

Fatal Accident in J&K's Kishtwar

In another similar incident, 4 of a family died earlier this month in the Kishtwar area of Jammu and Kashmir after the car skidded from the road and fell into the gorge. The deceased were all pilgrims who were in the area to visit the highly revered local temple of Sarthal Mata.

The fatal accident occurred on the Drabshalla link road, approximately 25 km from Kishtwar town. According to officials, the family was returning to their home in Dessa village, Doda, after paying respects at the Sarthal Mata temple.

Police said preliminary investigations suggest the car driver lost control while navigating a tricky blind curve, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and fall into the gorge.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

CRPF Vehicle Meets With An Accident In Jammu & Kashmir

In another accident in Jammu and Kashmir, a vehicle of the 187 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), carrying 18 personnel, met with an accident around 10:30 AM on Thursday in the Kadva-Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. The vehicle fell into a gorge while en route from Kadwa to Basantgarh.

Two CRPF personnel died and 16 others sustained injuries in the incident. All the personnel in the vehicle sustained injuries, with seven critically injured, as per a statement by the CRPF.