Cook Beaten To Death Inside Delhi Bus, Rod Inserted In Private Parts Over Spilled Food

New Delhi: A cook was brutally beaten to death and an iron rod was reportedly inserted into his private parts over spilled food inside a private RTV bus in Delhi’s Bawana area.

The victim, identified as Manoj alias Babu, was assaulted by three individuals—the bus driver and his two helpers. One of the attackers inserted an iron rod into his private parts, police added.

When Manoj became unconscious, the assailants dumped him near the Bawana flyover and fled the scene.

One Accused Arrested, Two Still on the Run

Police have arrested one of the accused, while two others are still on the run.

Manoj, a resident of Narela, worked as a wedding cook.

On the night of February 1, he and his colleague, Dinesh, had attended a wedding in Sultanpur Dabas.

"After wrapping up work, they packed some leftover food and boarded a bus. During the journey, some food accidentally spilled onto a seat, enraging the driver and his associates," a police officer said.

While Dinesh was allowed to get off at Bawana Chowk, the attackers held Manoj hostage and forced him to clean the seat with his shirt.

Brutal Assault Inside the Bus

"The driver, Ashish alias Ashu, and his friends hurled abuses at him and beat him. As he cleaned the seat, Ashish rammed a rod in his private parts," the officer stated.

Body Found Near Bawana Flyover

On February 2, police received a PCR call about an unconscious man found lying near the Bawana flyover.

"Initially, teams believed the deceased was a vagabond, as there were no visible injuries. However, after a day of effort, his identity was confirmed through his brother, Jitendra, who had reported him missing," the officer said.

Postmortem Confirms Brutal Attack

A February 5 postmortem revealed severe internal injuries, confirming the violent nature of the attack.