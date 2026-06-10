Coordinated Bomb Threats to Gujarat CM Office and RSS Spark Mass Evacuations in Ahmedabad

High security alerts were triggered across Gujarat on Wednesday after a series of coordinated bomb threat emails targeted the state's top government and organizational offices. The anonymous emails warned of planned explosions at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Gandhinagar, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headquarters, and a local office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).



The threatening messages, sent from multiple email addresses under the name of the "Khalistan National Army," caused sudden disruptions and led to mass evacuations while security forces launched sweeping search operations.



Timed Explosion Threats

The emails explicitly detailed a timeline for the alleged strikes, warning that the CMO inside the Swarnim Sankul complex would be targeted at 1:11 PM, followed by the AMC headquarters at 3:11 PM, and the RSS office at 5:11 PM.

The threats immediately activated emergency responses across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, deploying local police, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), dog squads, and the fire brigade to the locations.

Evacuations and Security Response

The most visible disruption occurred at the. Following the tip-off, authorities quickly evacuated the entire multi-storey civic building of the AMC headquarters in Danapith, Ahmedabad. The Mayor, Deputy Mayor, civic committee chairmen, and hundreds of municipal staff members were rushed out of the premises as security personnel cordoned off and sanitized the complex.

A parallel operation was carried out at the high-security Swarnim Sankul-1 in Gandhinagar, which houses the Chief Minister's Office. The scare occurred while Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was away in New Delhi for official meetings.