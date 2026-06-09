Cop Under Scanner in Twisha Sharma Death Case Goes on Sick Leave Amid Mounting Questions Over Probe Lapses

Bhopal: Fresh controversy has erupted in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case, with Sub-Inspector Dinesh Sharma -- the officer who seized the crucial ligature material from the scene -- reportedly going on sick leave even as serious lapses in the initial police probe come under intense scrutiny.

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old former Miss Pune and model from Noida, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12, 2026. Her family has alleged dowry harassment and murder by her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, while police initially maintained it was a case of suicide. The case has since been transferred to the CBI amid public outrage and questions over evidence handling.

Republic’s on-ground reporting has highlighted major loopholes in the early stages of the investigation. According to seizure records, Sub-Inspector Dinesh Sharma took possession of the alleged ligature belt (reportedly used in the incident) at around 9:42 am on May 13. However, the memo reportedly lacks proper identification markings, signatures, or detailed documentation of the evidence -- a critical procedural failure that has raised suspicions of tampering or negligence.

In a startling on-camera confrontation at the police station, when approached by Republic reporters as part of their relentless campaign for #JusticeForTwisha, the officer claimed he was on sick leave. The footage shows the policeman avoiding detailed questions while other personnel appeared evasive, underscoring the growing credibility crisis surrounding the local probe.

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Legal experts and Twisha’s family have pointed out that the absence of the ligature material during the initial post-mortem prevented doctors from scientifically correlating it with the ligature marks on the neck. The first autopsy noted ante-mortem injuries, adding to the inconsistencies. These gaps have fueled demands for accountability and a thorough review of the initial investigation led by the Bhopal police.

The developments come as the CBI has taken over the case, with arrests made including that of Twisha's husband and mother-in-law. Public pressure, amplified by sustained media coverage, has forced greater scrutiny on procedural lapses that could compromise the pursuit of justice.

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