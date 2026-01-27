Cops Arrested For Conducting Fake Anti-Infiltration Drive Against Bangladeshi Nationals, Took Away Cash and Jewellery

Mumbai: Amid heightened anti-Bangladesh rhetoric and security forces cracking down on illegal Bangladeshi migrants, some Mumbai Police personnel have been accused of abusing their authority and looting Bangladeshi nationals by abusing their powers under an anti-infiltration drive.

During one such operation, the team reportedly raided the house of a Bangladeshi woman within the jurisdiction of the RCF police station. It has been claimed that the officers took away cash and gold ornaments from their premises.

An assistant police inspector and three constables from the RCF police station have been held for abusing their authority, police said.

Police have declined to comment on the matter, citing the sensitivity of the investigation.

What The BJP Said

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, “I expected the Chembur Police to take over the matter, and they have assured me that a detailed investigation will be carried out. But I firmly believe this probe must be handled by police headquarters or the Crime Branch, so that the entire nexus is exposed.”

"So far, no concrete action has been taken against the police officers involved," Somaiya said.

Here's What Had Happened

An assistant police inspector, identified as Vijay Sutar and three constables, Yogesh Khandge, Nemane and Petkar, from the RCF police station have been held for abusing their authority, police said. All of them were part of the police station’s Anti-Terrorism Cell unit. They were arrested by Zone 6 police after an internal inquiry found merit in a complaint lodged by a social worker.

The incident took place during a anti-infiltration drive conducted around a month ago, against illegal Bangladeshi people living in Mumbai without valid documents. The accused team had allegedly raided the house of an alleged Bangladeshi woman and also seized cash and gold jewellery. The complainant had later approached the police, claiming that the cops had forcefully entered the house and took away cash and jewellery.

The Politics