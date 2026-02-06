Pappu Yadav Arrested After Midnight Drama At Patna Residence, Alleges 'Cops May Kill Me'

Patna: A huge drama unfolded in Patna, Bihar, late Friday night after several police officers reached the residence of Independent MP Pappu Yadav to arrest him in a 1995 property dispute case. The parliamentarian refused to go with the police, claiming that he suspects that cops could get him killed. However, police arrested him around midnight.

The Purnea MP had arrived at his residence from airport after Delhi visit when police reached his residence. A massive chaos unfolded outside the residence as several of his supports, media and cops gathered there while the politician remained adamant to not go with the police.

Visuals from the residence showed a swarm of police taking Yadav with them. As per reports, officers from five police stations had arrived to arrest him.

'They Might Kill Me'

Before being arrested, Yadav levelled serious allegations on police. He said, “I have doubt that these people might have killed me.” Refusing to go with the police, Yadav added that he was ready for house arrest. He said, “I will go straight to the Court. I will not go to the police station. If they want, they can house arrest me. The Court has called me tomorrow. Police reached here in civil uniform like criminals. I thought they had come to kill me. Is this a criminal's house?... There was a case registered around 35 years ago, and the police came to arrest me in connection with that case.”

The 1995 Case

The property dispute case in which Yadav has been arrested is 31 years old. In 1995, Yadav was accused of fraudulently renting a house in Gardanibagh area of Patna to use it as his office.