Cops Suspended After Puri Rath Yatra Stampede Kills Three, Injures Over 50

Puri: At least three people were killed and over 50 injured in a stampede near the Gundicha Temple during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha’s Puri early Sunday morning, when two trucks carrying sacred Charamala wood entered a crowded area, prompting the state government to order a high-level probe, suspend senior police officers, and announce compensation for the victims’ families.

The stampede occurred around 4 AM near the Gundicha Temple, a key site in the annual religious procession, where large crowds had gathered to witness the unveiling of the three deities on the chariots. As two trucks loaded with Charamala wood entered the Saradhabali area, chaos broke out among devotees, leading to a stampede.

Eyewitnesses of the stampede alleged poor crowd management, claiming that a new entrance was created for VIPs while common devotees were asked to exit from a distance. They said that people began exiting from the entrance itself, leading to increased congestion at the spot.

Following the tragedy, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired an emergency meeting and took full responsibility for the incident, assuring a thorough investigation and strict action against those found accountable. “We are committed to ensuring such incidents are not repeated. The safety of devotees is our top priority,” Majhi said. He also announced financial assistance of ₹25 lakh for the families of the deceased and apologised on behalf of the state government while seeking forgiveness from devotees.

State Law Minister Harichandan confirmed that the Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha is investigating the incident, assuring stringent action against those responsible. Odisha DGP YB Khurania stated that an investigation has been initiated.

In the wake of the incident, Puri DCP Bishnu Charan Pati and Police Commandant Ajay Padhi were suspended, while Collector Siddharth S Swain and SP Binit Agarwal were transferred.

Senior Daitapati servitor of the Puri Jagannath Temple, Ramakrishna Das Mahapatra, expressed condolences to the victims and urged the administration to ensure proper arrangements for the safety of devotees.