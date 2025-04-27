Cordon And Search Operation Underway In North Kashmir's Kupwara After Terrorist Shot Local Resident

Kupwara: A cordon and search operation is currently underway in North Kashmir's Kupwara district following an alleged terrorist attack that left a local resident injured. According to reports, Ghulam Rasool Magray, a 43-year-old resident of Kandi Khas, sustained bullet injuries on his abdomen and left wrist after being allegedly shot by terrorists. He has been referred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for advanced medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the terrorist attack has led to a massive security operation in the region, with security forces working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. The operation is being carried out by a joint team of security forces, including the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The purported terrorist attack in Kupwara has come up days after the barbaric terror attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The Kupwara district has been a hotspot for terrorist activities in the past, with several encounters reported in recent years. The security forces have been working tirelessly to counter terrorist activities and maintain peace and stability in the region.

Security Operation Underway

The cordon and search operation is being carried out in a bid to apprehend the terrorists responsible for the attack. The security forces have cordoned off the area and are conducting a thorough search to identify and flush out the terrorists.