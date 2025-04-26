NIA Takes Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Case, Home Ministry Issues Notification: Sources

Pahalgam: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is slated to take over the investigation of the Pahalgam terror attack, following a notification issued by the Home Ministry, sources confirmed. As the Centre handed over the barbaric terror attack case to the NIA, the agency will now register a case and initiate a probe into the matter. The Jammu and Kashmir Police will also hand over the case diary and FIR related to the Pahalgam terror attack to the central investigating agency.

The team of NIA, earlier, reached the spot in Pahalgam, where the terror attack took place and inspected the crime scene.

The officials stated that the NIA, which is known for its expertise in handling complex and sensitive cases, will now lead the investigation into the terror attack that shook the picturesque town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The agency's involvement is expected to bring a fresh perspective and specialized skills to the investigation, potentially uncovering new leads and insights.

The Pahalgam terror attack has sent shockwaves through the region, raising concerns about security and stability. The incident has been widely condemned, with authorities vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice. As the investigation progresses, the NIA will work closely with local authorities and security agencies to gather evidence and track down those responsible.