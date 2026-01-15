'Core Of India's National Security': President, PM, Defence Minister Extend Wishes On Army Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day, describing the day as a tribute to the courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice of soldiers who serve the nation with steadfast resolve.

In her message, the President noted that the Indian Army has consistently upheld the highest traditions of professionalism, commitment, and bravery, whether in safeguarding the nation's borders or saving lives during natural calamities. She also commended the Army for its gallant performance and remarkable success in Operation Sindoor.

"I extend my warm felicitations to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day 2026. Army Day commemorates the courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers who stand steadfast in the service of the nation. The Indian Army remains at the core of national security of India. It has consistently upheld the highest traditions of professionalism, commitment and bravery in defending our borders and saving lives during natural calamities. I commend the Indian Army for its gallant performance and outstanding success in Operation Sindoor," President Murmu wrote in her letter.

President Murmu expressed confidence that the Indian Army would continue to play a vital role in nation-building, contributing to economic progress and inclusive development. Saluting the soldiers, she reaffirmed the nation's enduring gratitude to the Army and wished all ranks continued success, strength and glory in the discharge of their noble duties.

"I am confident that the Indian Army will continue its legacy in contribution to nation building to facilitate economic progress and inclusive development of the nation. I salute our soldiers and reaffirm the nation's enduring gratitude to the Indian Army and wish all ranks continued success, strength and glory in their noble duty," President Murmu said.

"On Army Day, we salute the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army. Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country," PM Modi posted on X.

"We remember with deep respect those who have laid down their lives in the line of duty," he added.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan also extended greetings to all ranks, families, veterans and veer naris on the occasion of Army Day, remembering the organisation's role in Operation Sindoor.

"Indian Army has a rich history of valour, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the nation. It has been the corner stone of nation's defence architecture and its most reliable pillar. Army's indomitable spirit was once again evident during Operation Sindoor, where it demonstrated unyielding courage and tactical brilliance. The nation stands proud of its achievements in overcoming both external and internal challenges," the CDS wrote.

"On this auspicious day, I extend my deepest appreciation to all ranks of the Indian Army, veterans, civil defence employees and their families. May your unwavering courage and valour, continue to inspire the youth, bringing peace, dignity and honour of our nation," he added.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi also conveyed warm wishes to the ranks, veterans, and families of the Indian Army.

"On the momentous occasion of the Army Day 2026, I extend my heartiest felicitation and warm wishes to all ranks of the Indian Army (IA), Veterans, Veer Matas, Veer Naris, Defence Civilians and their Families. We salute and honour the supreme sacrifice of our Bravehearts who have laid down their lives in the line of duty," General Dwivedi wrote in his message.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended their heartfelt greetings to the armed forces personnel on the occasion of Army Day, remembering their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation.

"On this auspicious occasion of Army Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the brave soldiers, officers, veterans, and their families of the Indian Army. This occasion provides us with a powerful opportunity to express our gratitude for their indomitable courage, valor, and selfless service in safeguarding the security and integrity of the nation," Rajnath Singh wrote in an official message.

Amit Shah also highlighted how the “roars of their valour echo through the pages of our history.”

"Warm greetings to the personnel of the Indian Army and their families on Army Day. The roar of their valor echoes through the pages of our history, igniting the fiercest flame of patriotism among every generation of Indians. Salutations to the lionhearts who gave all in the line of duty," he wrote on X.