Corporate Tourism Clashes With Agricultural Heritage In North Goa

Panaji: In North Goa, corporate tourism is clashing with agricultural heritage, causing a disruption of the traditional rhythm of life. The dispute centres around a proposal by a private company to build an integrated resort in the Dhargalim area, with the opposition leaders fearing a casino city emerging on nearly 90 acres of protected agricultural land.

The land in question is part of the Tillari Irrigation Project, a Rs 1465 crore joint venture between Goa and Maharashtra, designed to secure water rights for farmers, with the land legally shielded by the Goa Command Area Development Act since 1997. However, in a rapid series of events starting in 2024, the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (IPB) approved the private company's proposal, leading to the denotification of around 3.65 lakh square metres of land.

Though Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has framed the move as a boost for investment, the opposition leaders and residents see a covert attempt to exploit the state's natural resources.

According to opposition leaders and advocacy groups, the process was fast-tracked and opaque, with the government allegedly bypassing the Command Area Development Board's (CADB) authority. They pointed to a February 2026 notification where the CADB agreed to omit these specific plots from the irrigation scheme. The legal experts alleged that a series of rapid administrative events has dismantled the protections of the land, prioritising the interests of a private gaming giant over the needs of the rural workforce.

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Opposition leaders, including Aldona MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira, asserted that denotifying the land is not only policy malpractice but also illegal. "The cabinet does not have the authority to override statutory powers given to the Command Area Development Board," Ferreira said. The new decision has tapped into existing resentment over offshore casinos in the Mandovi River, with residents complaining about noise, congestion, and moral policing issues.

Though the government insisted that the Dhargalim project is merely an integrated resort, the legal experts see it as a new gambling hub away from the capital. Furthermore, the tightening of regulations, including new Public Gambling Rules, has added to the unrest, with experts viewing it as the institutionalisation of the industry.

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MLA Ferreira has led the charge against the decision, asserting that the executive branch overstepped its statutory authority. The opposition maintained that land deemed vital for state-funded irrigation for decades cannot be suddenly declared redundant simply to accommodate a private water park and gambling facility.