'Corrupt, Incompetent': Piyush Goyal Tears Into DMK Govt Ahead Of Polls, Says 'Will Defeat Anti-India Agenda Of MK Stalin's Party'

New Delhi: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal officially welcomed Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran back into the NDA family today.

Expressing strong personal and political support for the move, Goyal termed TTV as his brother and good friend and added, "I am honoured and delighted that my good friend and senior leader TTV Dhinakaran has decided to come back to the NDA family."

Reunion built on shared vision

Goyal further hailed his popularity and leadership skills and emphasised that the reunion is built on a shared vision for Tamil Nadu's future.

He noted that the discussions were not just symbolic but focused on strengthening the NDA's political work to ensure a "sweeping victory" in the 2026 Assembly elections and to replace what he called the "corrupt" and “incompetent” DMK regime.

Adding further, he said that his association with Dhinakaran goes back to 2007 when he served alongside his father in the Rajya Sabha and over the years, he has witnessed his dedication, his immense popularity, and his proven leadership capabilities.

Criticises DMK ‘corrupt’ regime

Attacking the DMK regime in Tamil Nadu, Goyal said, “We are taking a stand against this ineffective DMK administration, which has consistently undermined the interests of the people and shown a complete disregard for Tamil culture and heritage.”

He further highlighted, "Moving forward, we will operate as a single family to defeat the anti-national and anti-India agenda of the DMK."

"Our alliance is committed to exposing the deep-rooted corruption within M.K. Stalin’s government and his family associates," he added.

Stressing further, he said that, “we will make sure that corruption of MK Stalin and Udayanidhi will be exposed to the people of Tamil Nadu.”

The NDA will provide good leadership, governance, social welfare especially to the women and youth. We will ensure Tamil pride, language and culture will go all over the world and keep India proud.

Goyal concluded by stating that reinstating her administrative legacy is not just a political objective, but a promise to return the state to a path of prosperity and sound leadership.

AMMK Chief TTV Dhinakaran Rejoins NDA

Months ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, TTV Dhinakaran rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Dhinakaran said internal disputes should be resolved for the welfare of Tamil Nadu.