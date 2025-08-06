'Corruption Happened In Italy,...': Middleman Christian Michel's Biggest Admission In AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam

In his first-ever admission in the AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam, middleman and accused Christian Michel has claimed that the corruption in the case occurred in Italy, not India.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, he stated, "Let me tell you, no corruption took place in India. The corruption took place in Italy."

His statement was in response to a question about the intermediaries, politicians, and bureaucrats accused of taking bribes during the investigation."

It is an Italian political affair. It has nothing to do with India," Christian Michel told Republic in his first media interview since his extradition from the UAE in 2019.

When asked about faxes and emails from that period suggesting he was in contact with some bureaucrats and intermediaries in India, including a CCS-appointed spokesperson, he said, "There are emails and faxes that came from Haschke, who created them, and he admitted in court that he had lied. He won't come here because he can't provide any evidence, as he is lying. That's why everyone was discharged and exonerated in the Italian Supreme Court, as no corruption took place in India. It happened entirely in Italy."

In response to Republic's question about claims of formal communication aimed at eliminating competition to secure the deal with India, he said, "Only in a legal way."

Despite this massive admission, he denied having been in touch with any member of the Gandhi family.

"Absolutely not. I was not in touch in any way," he said when asked about this.

When questioned about whether he had spoken to any accused named in the case, he firmly stated, "No, none of them."

He also denied being in contact with intermediaries in India but indirectly suggested that he was in touch with intermediaries in Italy.

This admission of corruption in what is considered as one of India's biggest defence scams has added a new twist to the case. It is important to note here that during court arguments, Michel never mentioned any corruption anywhere. The onus now lies on the investigating agencies to uncover the truth behind these claims.

About The AgustaWestland VVIP Helicopter Deal

The AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal was finalized during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh but became mired in allegations of kickbacks.

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman and accused in the ₹3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, was extradited from the UAE in December 2018. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the multi-crore chopper deal.

On January 16, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea seeking to cancel the bail of businessman Rajeev Saxena, an accused-turned-approver in the AgustaWestland chopper deal case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, stated that it would not interfere with the bail granted to Rajeev Saxena.

"We are not inclined to interfere," the court said, suggesting that the CBI could move to the trial court with the plea.