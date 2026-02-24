Council of Indian Aviation Expresses Grief Over Redbird Airways Air Ambulance Crash

Mumbai: The Council of Indian Aviation expressed deep concern and extended condolences following the tragic crash of a Redbird Airways air ambulance aircraft near Simaria on Monday.

In a press statement the President of the Council of Indian Aviation, Dr Nitin Jadhav, on Monday, said, "The Council of Indian Aviation expresses its deepest concern and heartfelt condolences following the tragic crash of a Redbird Airways air ambulance aircraft near Simaria, in the state of, on 23 February 2026."

The statement further noted that the aircraft was operating a critical medical evacuation mission at the time of the accident.

"The aircraft, operated by, was on a critical medical evacuation mission from to, carrying a patient, medical personnel, attendants, and flight crew. Such missions represent the highest level of humanitarian aviation service, where every second is vital in saving lives."

Advertisement

Calling the incident a solemn reminder of the risks faced by aviation professionals, the Council conveyed its solidarity with those affected.

"This unfortunate incident is a solemn reminder of the risks undertaken by aviation professionals who work tirelessly to serve the nation in emergency and life-saving situations. We extend our sincere prayers and solidarity to the families of all those on board, and we stand with the aviation and medical fraternity during this difficult time."

Advertisement

The Council also acknowledged the response of authorities and stressed the importance of a transparent probe into the crash.

"We acknowledge the swift response by local authorities and welcome the investigation initiated by the authorities to determine the cause of the accident. A thorough and transparent investigation is essential to enhance safety measures and prevent such occurrences in the future," read the statement.

Reaffirming its commitment to aviation safety and operational standards, the Council said it would fully cooperate with the authorities.

"The Council of Indian Aviation remains committed to supporting aviation safety, operational excellence, and the welfare of aviation professionals across India. We assure full cooperation with authorities and reaffirm our dedication to strengthening the safety framework of civil aviation."