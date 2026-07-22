Fake Authors, Ghost Publishers: Counter-Intelligence Exposes Anti-India Book Propaganda in Jammu

Jammu: In a breakthrough, a counter-intelligence probe into the controversial supply of anti-India school books has uncovered a conspiracy involving fake identities, fabricated author profiles, and systemic propaganda designed to infiltrate educational institutions.

The controversy centres on literature supplied to school libraries that allegedly featured content glorifying separatist narratives and anti-India propaganda.

Investigators revealed that one of the primary named authors, “Hilal Ahmed,” was a completely fictitious identity fabricated by the publishers to hide the real creators behind the propaganda material.

The second named author, Santosh Meena, informed authorities during the investigation that she was entirely unaware of any such book or publication being printed under her name, pointing toward identity theft and unauthorised use by the culprits.

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Key Arrests and Custody Extended

Following coordinated raids across Jammu and Delhi, three key individuals behind the printing, curation, and distribution network were taken into custody by the Counter-Intelligence unit:

1. Inderpaul Singh — Oberoi Book Service

2. Amardeep Singh — Dominant Publisher

3. Girish Arora — Content Curator

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A local Jammu court yesterday extended the police custody of all three accused for an additional 10 days to allow investigators to probe deeper into the financial trails, printing channels, and potential foreign nexus driving the propaganda.

Strict Administrative Crackdown

Authorities have already blacklisted the publishing entities involved and suspended multiple education department officials responsible for reviewing and approving the library inventory.

Law enforcement agencies are auditing digital records and book inventories across government institutions to trace all copies distributed under the scheme and ensure complete withdrawal.