Indian Killed In Abu Dhabi Due To Debris Of Intercepted Missile Amid Iran War

Abu Dhabi: An Indian national is among two individuals who tragically lost their lives following a ballistic missile interception over Abu Dhabi on Thursday. One Indian national is also injured in the incident.

In a post on X, the Abu Dhabi Media Office stated that the fatalities occurred “as part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems.”

The incident “has resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and in injuries ranging from serious to moderate sustained by three individuals of Emirati, Jordanian, and Indian nationality.”

In response to the situation, authorities have urged caution regarding the dissemination of news. "The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information," the statement added.

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The fatal nature of the interception became clear on Thursday after falling debris struck a busy thoroughfare, resulting in the deaths of the two individuals and leaving three others injured. These casualties occurred specifically on Sweihan Street following the activation of air defence protocols to neutralise the incoming threat.

While the primary missile was successfully neutralised by the defence systems, the subsequent rain of fragments over a populated area caused significant distress and damage. Emergency services were deployed to the scene immediately to assist the victims and manage the wreckage caused to several vehicles.

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