Counter Intelligence Wing Launches Simultaneous Searches in Jammu, Noida as Separatist Book Row Deepens

Srinagar, July 06: Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday carried out simultaneous searches in Jammu and Noida, escalating the row over two controversial books accused of glorifying separatists, with investigators seizing evidence, questioning officials, and widening the probe.

Officials said a team raided the headquarters of Samagra Shiksha at Channi Himmat on the outskirts of Jammu city, questioning the director and other staff. Meanwhile, another team carried out searches at the office of a publisher in Noida.

The books in contention are Personalities and Legends of J&K, authored by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena and published by Jammu-based Oberoi Book Service, and Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir, authored by Sushant Giri and published by Delhi-based Anurag Prakashan.

According to officials, 123 copies of one title were supplied to Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur districts, while 128 copies of the other reached Jammu and Baramulla.

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An FIR was registered on Saturday under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including abetment, criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, and circulating false statements, besides Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. After filing the case, investigators raided the premises of one publisher at Bahu Plaza in Jammu city.

However, officials clarified that while both physical documents and digital evidence have been seized, no arrests have been made so far.

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“The searches are aimed at collecting material relevant to the case,” one officer said.

Earlier, on Saturday, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha suspended eight officials of the School Education Department, removed a contractual staff member, and ordered an inquiry into the controversial books after political parties including BJP and Congress objected to their alleged content.