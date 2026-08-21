'Country Can't Be Governed By One Family's Stubbornness': Nadda Calls Rahul’s Sit-in Protest ‘Cheap, Attention-Seeking’

New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda on Friday launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, dismissing his sit-in protest outside Parliament Street Police Station as “cheap, attention-seeking politics” driven by media hunger and political desperation rather than concern for students or justice.

“The entire nation is once again witnessing the kind of cheap, attention-seeking politics that Rahul Gandhi displayed today outside the Sansad Marg police station. Rahul Gandhi’s sit-in protest today is neither for the students nor for the sake of justice; it is a symbol of the Congress party’s political desperation and Rahul Gandhi’s hunger for media attention,” Nadda said.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court has already taken cognisance of the July 20 incident and constituted a five-member high-powered committee headed by a former judge.

“When the country’s apex court is investigating the matter, what does Rahul Gandhi hope to prove by sitting in front of cameras outside the police station? Does the Leader of the Opposition lack faith in the country’s judiciary? The truth is that Rahul Gandhi is staging this ‘camera-centric’ drama merely to keep himself in the headlines,” the BJP leader added.

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Nadda linked the timing of the protest to the ongoing controversy over ‘Vande Mataram’, noting that the Congress is facing nationwide criticism, particularly after a senior party leader was seen cutting a cake designed to resemble the Tricolour. He accused Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating the sit-in as a distraction to conceal what he called the party’s “anti-national face” and divert attention from the embarrassment.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s description of the Congress as a “parasitic party,” Nadda said, “Whatever party joins hands with the Congress, it draws strength from that party and eventually destroys it. Now, the Congress party is determined to destroy the future of children and students as well.”

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He asserted that the country is governed by the Constitution, the law and judicial processes, “not by the stubbornness of one family or by Rahul Gandhi’s love for the camera.”

Nadda added that the public has recognised Rahul Gandhi’s “hit-and-run attitude and political hypocrisy,” and that no amount of drama would allow the Congress to escape accountability.

“The people are demanding answers, and they will have to answer the people,” he said.