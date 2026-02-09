'Country Must Know About Him': BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa Demands Bharat Ratna For Veer Savarkar In J&K Assembly, Seeks Support

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed a spirited discussion on Monday as BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa rose to demand the Bharat Ratna- India’s highest civilian honour- for the prominent freedom fighter and ideologue, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

During the assembly session, Randhawa urged the House to pass a resolution supporting the conferment of the Bharat Ratna upon Savarkar.

‘Icon of bravery and patriotism'

Addressing the Speaker and the members of the House, Randhawa highlighted Savarkar’s sacrifices during the independence movement, specifically mentioning his time in the Cellular Jail in the Andamans.

"Veer Savarkar is an icon of bravery and patriotism. His contribution to the nation's struggle for freedom is unparalleled," Randhawa stated, seeking the support of all assembly members across party lines to endorse the demand.

‘Know about the legacy’

Randhawa, while making a fervent plea for the conferment of the Bharat Ratna upon the iconic freedom fighter Savarkar said that entire country should know about the legacy of this great warrior.

He argued that the demand for the nation’s highest civilian honour is one echoed by the entire country and questioned why the J&K Assembly should remain silent on the matter, asserting that the House should be an active part of this national sentiment.

Raised the demand on the floor

With the formal permission of the Speaker, Randhawa officially raised the demand on the floor, calling for a unified front.

He urged all members of the J&K Assembly, regardless of party affiliation, to set aside political differences and support the resolution, stating that such a tribute to Savarkar’s sacrifices is a collective national duty.

Political Reaction

The demand immediately triggered a divide in the House where BJP members supported the move with slogans and members of the treasury benches and other opposition parties expressed reservations, leading to a brief period of clamor.

Critics of the move pointed toward the differing historical interpretations of Savarkar’s role, while BJP leaders maintained that he remains one of the most "misunderstood yet monumental" figures of the Indian freedom struggle.

Significance of the Move

The demand comes at a time when the J&K Assembly is debating several key issues related to the state's identity and future governance. By bringing the Bharat Ratna demand for Savarkar to the floor, the BJP has signaled its intent to keep nationalistic discourse at the forefront of the legislative agenda in the newly formed assembly.

Mohan Bhagwat on Bharat Ratna

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on February 8 said that if the country's highest civilian honour is given to Savarkar, the award's prestige itself will be increased.

While speaking at the Two-Day Lecture Series On '100 Years Of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' here on Sunday, Bhagwat said that he was not on the decision-making committee but would raise the issue if given the chance.

"I'm not on that committee, but if I meet someone who is, I'll ask them. If Swatantra Veer Savarkar is given Bharat Ratna, the prestige of Bharat Ratna will increase. Even without that prestige, he has become the emperor of millions of hearts," he said.

BJP vs CPM

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Lok Sabha MP Amra Ram on Monday said that if Veer Savarkar is conferred the Bharat Ratna, the award itself will lose its value as it would be given to the person who "tried to create in the country".

"Nothing could be more humiliating than this... If Bharat Ratna will be awarded to those who tried to create a divide in the country, the award will lose its value," the CPM MP told ANI.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Madan Rathore, told ANI that some people are opposing the idea because of "not reading complete history", and highlighted that Savarkar has "suffered a great deal" and had continued to fight for the country without losing hope.

"Veer Savarkar was a great patriot... He was sentenced to Kala Pani (Cellular Jail) and received many other punishments as well. He suffered a great deal... yet he did not lose hope and continued to fight. Such a great man deserves the Bharat Ratna. Some people oppose this because they haven't read the complete history," Rathore told ANI.

Who is Savarkar?

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a prominent figure in India's freedom struggle, was born on May 28th, 1883. Savarkar dedicated his life to achieving India's independence from British rule. He was known for his strong nationalist views and revolutionary activities, earning the title "Veer" (Brave) for his unwavering dedication to the cause. And he was popularly known as Veer Savarkar.