  • Couple Killed, Two Injured in Car Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Published 22:46 IST, January 5th 2025

Couple Killed, Two Injured in Car Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

A couple was killed and two others were injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Maharashtra’s Palghar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Car accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway | Image: Republic

Palghar: A couple was killed and two others were injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday.

According to the Kasa police, the accident occurred around 2 pm when the occupants of the car were returning to Gujarat after visiting the Mahalakshmi temple in Dahanu.

The car swerved and plunged into a valley near the Dhanivari area, they said.

Those killed were in their 60s, an official said.

Two other occupants of the car, a man and his wife, sustained injuries in the crash. They have been admitted to a hospital in Kasa, he added. 

Updated 22:46 IST, January 5th 2025