Courier Delivery Man Rapes Pune Woman Inside Her Flat, Leaves Selfie with Threatening Note on Her Phone

Pune: Women's safety is continuously threatened in various situations, and a recent incident in Pune highlights this alarming trend. In the midst of the ongoing rape case involving a law college student in Kolkata, another disturbing case has emerged. A woman in her 20s, living in a posh residential society in Pune, was raped in her own home.

The accused, a courier delivery staff member, allegedly entered the woman's apartment when she stepped inside to retrieve her phone for an OTP (one-time password). It was during this brief moment that he assaulted her and then fled the scene.

Left a Disturbing Message on the Survivor's Phone?

According to police reports, the accused arrived at the woman’s residence around 7:30 PM to deliver a bank envelope. The woman initially stepped out to receive the package but decided to go back inside to get the PIN for the courier. At that moment, the attacker followed her in, closed the door, and assaulted her.

Some reports suggest that the assailant may have sprayed a substance on the woman's face to render her unconscious before escaping. Disturbingly, some reports suggest that the attacker took a selfie on the survivor's phone, with a message saying, "I will come again."

Investigation Underway

Authorities are currently investigating the incident. A case has been registered against the suspect under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita, which pertain to rape, assaulting a woman, and criminal intimidation.