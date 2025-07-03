Shocking Lajpat Nagar Double Murder: Scolded by Employer, Domestic Help Slits Throat of Woman and Her Teen Son

New Delhi: A chilling double murder case has been reported from Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar-I, where a 42-year-old woman and her teenage son were found dead inside their home on Wednesday night. Police say the family’s domestic help, who was missing after the crime, has been arrested. The victims, Ruchika Sewani and her son Krish, were found with their throats slit.

Ruchika and her husband Kuldeep ran a garment shop in the Lajpat Nagar market.

Husband Raised Alarm

The incident came to light when Ruchika’s husband, Kuldeep, returned home around 9:30 PM and found the main door locked from inside. Blood stains on the staircase raised his suspicions, and he immediately alerted the police.

Officers from the local police station and the PCR unit forced open the door. Inside, they discovered Ruchika’s body in the bedroom and Krish’s body in the bathroom. Both had suffered deep neck injuries.

Servant Arrested, Confesses Motive

The primary suspect, 24-year-old Mukesh, a native of Hajipur, Bihar, who worked as a driver and shop helper for the family, was apprehended while trying to flee. According to police sources, during initial interrogation, Mukesh confessed to the double murder and said he committed the crime after Ruchika allegedly scolded him.

Mukesh had been working for the family for several months and reportedly had access to both the house and the shop.

Investigation Underway

The forensic teams have collected samples for further analysis and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact time and cause of death.