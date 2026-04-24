Court Acquits Somnath Bharti And 16 Others In 2014 Khirki Extension Raid Case
Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has acquitted former Law Minister Somnath Bharti and 16 others in a high-profile case dating back to 2014.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has acquitted former Law Minister Somnath Bharti and 16 others in a high-profile case dating back to 2014.
The case involved allegations of assault and harassment against a group of women of African origin during a controversial late-night raid in South Delhi’s Khirki Extension.
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