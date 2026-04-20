Court Refuses Interim Relief to Nida Khan in Nashik TCS Case, Grants Time for Reply Till April 27
Nashik court has denied interim protection to accused Nida Khan in the TCS case, allowing the complainant additional time until April 27 to file a written response on her anticipatory bail plea.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Nashik court has declined to grant interim protection to accused Nida Khan in the ongoing TCS case, offering no temporary relief while her anticipatory bail plea is still under consideration. During the hearing, the complainant’s counsel sought additional time to submit a written reply, which the court approved, setting April 27 as the deadline for the response.
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