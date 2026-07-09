Updated 9 July 2026 at 17:24 IST Court Rejects Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre’s Virtual Appearance Plea in Dombivli Hospital Assault Case A local court on Thursday rejected Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre's request to appear through video conferencing in the alleged assault case involving doctors and nurses at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's Shastri Nagar Hospital, directing that he must be produced physically before the court.