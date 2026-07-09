Court Rejects Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre’s Virtual Appearance Plea in Dombivli Hospital Assault Case
A local court on Thursday rejected Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre's request to appear through video conferencing in the alleged assault case involving doctors and nurses at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's Shastri Nagar Hospital, directing that he must be produced physically before the court.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kalyan: A local court on Thursday rejected Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre's request to appear through video conferencing in the alleged assault case involving doctors and nurses at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's Shastri Nagar Hospital, directing that he must be produced physically before the court.
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