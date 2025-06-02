COVID-19 Cases in India Near 4,000: Delhi Records 1 Death, Highest One-Day Increase with 47 New Cases Amid Nationwide Surge

A worrying spike in COVID cases is gripping India, with Delhi reporting its highest single-day increase in recent weeks - 47 new infections in just 24 hours. Adding to the alarm, a 22-year-old woman reportedly succumbed to the virus in the national capital, marking one of four COVID-related deaths reported across the country in the past day.

Active COVID Cases Triple in a Week

India’s active COVID cases have risen sharply to 4000 as of Monday morning, a staggering leap from just 257 on May 22. In just over 10 days, the number of active cases has increased more than fifteenfold, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The latest tally includes four deaths - one each in Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu - bringing the total number of deaths since January this year to 32.

Delhi Sees Sharp Uptick, Cases Reach 483

Delhi’s active COVID case count has climbed to 483, with health authorities on high alert. Officials have urged residents to remain cautious and follow safety protocols such as wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining hygiene, and avoiding unnecessary gatherings.

Kerala, Maharashtra, and West Bengal Also See Rises

Kerala continues to report the highest number of active COVID-19 cases, now at 1,435, with 35 new infections in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 21 new cases, bringing its active total to 506. In West Bengal, 44 new cases were confirmed, taking the active caseload to 331.

Centre Reassures Public: ‘Health Systems Are Well-equipped & Ready’

Union Minister of State for Health and Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, said on Friday that the central government is fully prepared to handle any escalation.

"Both our central health department and the Ayush ministry are fully alert and closely monitoring the situation across all states. we have spoken with the respective health and Ayush secretaries, as well as other concerned ministers,” Jadhav told ANI.

He informed that the healthcare infrastructure which was developed during the earlier COVID-19 waves has been reviewed and that ‘preparations are underway to deal with any eventuality’.

"We've reviewed the infrastructure built during the earlier COID waves, such as oxygen plants and ICU beds, and have already begun preparations,” he added.

In response to rising cases, states like Karnataka have already begun issuing precautionary guidelines. The Karnataka Health Department has asked all government and private schools to implement safety measures to protect students.

Advice for Public