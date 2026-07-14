Covid Alert in Andhra Pradesh: 2 Deaths, 8 Positive Cases in Recent Weeks

Health officials in Andhra Pradesh are on alert after two people died and eight others tested positive for Covid-19 over the last few weeks. To keep the virus from spreading, the government has started tracking close contacts and monitoring local areas.

Both of the patients who died had developed severe complications after catching the virus. One was a 52-year-old man who first showed common symptoms before testing positive. The other was a 43-year-old man from YSR Kadapa district who was admitted to the hospital with severe breathing trouble. Doctors treated both men, but they passed away during their stay in the hospital.

The state health department has sent medical teams to trace and test people who were in close contact with the patients. Fortunately, the eight other people who tested positive are recovering at home and are doing well.

Hospitals across the state have been told to set up isolation beds and stock up on medicines and test kits. Doctors are also closely monitoring anyone who comes in with flu symptoms, and labs are testing samples to see which Covid variant is currently spreading.

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Health officials say there is no reason to panic, but they advise people to wear masks in crowded places and wash their hands regularly.