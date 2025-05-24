COVID Cases Surge Again: Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi Among Worst Hit, States Issue Fresh Advisories

New Delhi: COVID-19 is once again making a worrying comeback across India. As of May 19, a total of 257 active cases have been reported nationwide, prompting central and state governments to issue fresh advisories to prevent a potential outbreak.

The Ministry of Health’s latest data shows Kerala at the epicentre of the current surge, with 182 confirmed cases and two deaths reported in May alone. In response, the Kerala government has made face masks mandatory in hospitals and urged people to avoid unnecessary hospital visits. “Masks are mandatory in hospitals. Healthcare workers must wear masks. Unnecessary hospital visits should be avoided. Frequent handwashing with soap is recommended,” the advisory stated.

Maharashtra follows with 95 new infections, most of them in Mumbai, while Delhi has reported 23 fresh covid cases. Concerned over the rise, the Delhi government has directed all hospitals to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen, essential medicines, and vaccines. Moreover, hospitals have been instructed to send all positive samples to Lok Nayak Hospital for genome sequencing to track the strain of the virus.

In Karnataka, a nine-month-old infant in Bengaluru tested positive, one of 35 active cases reported statewide—32 of which are from the capital. Health officials confirmed a gradual rise in infections over the past 20 days and appealed to vulnerable groups like the elderly and pregnant women to strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Andhra Pradesh has detected four new cases, including three in Visakhapatnam and one in Kadapa. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the state is “fully prepared,” with local health units on alert and testing infrastructure in place.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported four infections from Ghaziabad. As per officials, three patients are under home isolation, while one is being treated in a private hospital. Contact tracing and monitoring have been stepped up in the area.