From Cheaper LPG to Costlier Passports: Here's Everything That Changes for You Today, July 1
Starting July 1, 2026, several new rules came into effect across India impacting everyday life. Commercial LPG cylinder prices have dropped, diesel purchase limits are gone, and private fuel retailer Nayara has cut petrol and diesel prices. On the flip side, passport fees have increased for the first time since 2012, and fines for travelling without a train ticket have doubled. Aadhaar email updates are now free until December 2026, RBI has tightened rules against banks misselling products.
- India News
- 4 min read
New Delhi: Wednesday isn't just another day on the calendar. A whole set of new rules kicked in across India starting today, and they touch everything from your restaurant bill to your Aadhaar card to how much you'll pay for a passport. Here's a simple, no-jargon breakdown of what's changed.
Good News First: Commercial LPG Gets Cheaper
If you run a restaurant, hotel, or catering business, your gas bill just got lighter. Oil companies have cut the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by around Rs 180 on average.
In Delhi, a commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,930, down from Rs 3,113.50. Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai have seen similar cuts. The hope is that lower cooking-gas costs for businesses will eventually mean smaller price hikes on your food bill too.
One thing to note: this cut is only for commercial cylinders. If you use a regular 14.2-kg cylinder at home, your price stays exactly the same.
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Diesel Buying Limits Are Gone
Remember the 200-litre-per-day cap on diesel purchases at petrol pumps? That's been scrapped. The limit was brought in back on June 11 when fuel supplies were tight, but with supplies back to normal, the government has lifted it, both- for individual vehicle owners as well as factories and large bulk buyers. Transporters and industries that rely on diesel in large quantities should feel the relief first.
Adding to the good news at the pump: private fuel retailer Nayara Energy has cut its own petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively at its 7,000-plus stations nationwide. Government-run fuel companies, though, haven't followed suit yet their prices are unchanged.
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Passports Just Got More Expensive
Here's one that'll pinch. Passport fees have gone up for the first time since 2012. A standard passport, which used to cost Rs 1,500, will now set you back Rs 2,500. If a passport renewal or new application is on your to-do list, budget for the extra cost.
Travelling Without a Train Ticket Just Got Riskier
The Railways have doubled the minimum fine for travelling without a valid ticket, from Rs 250 to Rs 500. On top of that, you'll still have to pay the actual fare for your journey. And if you're caught and convicted, the law allows for a fine of up to Rs 1,000, jail time of up to six months, or both. In short: buy the ticket.
A Small Win on Aadhaar
Need to update the email address linked to your Aadhaar? It's free now. UIDAI has waived the usual Rs 75 fee for this update, and the waiver will stay in place until December 31, 2026. You can make the change online or by visiting an Aadhaar centre.
Banks Can No Longer Trick You Into the Wrong Product
New RBI rules aim to stop banks from misselling financial products, think being talked into an insurance policy or mutual fund you never actually wanted. If a bank misleads you into such a purchase going forward, it will now be on the hook to refund you in full for any losses. The RBI has also told banks to keep their telemarketing and promotional calls confined to the 9 am–6 pm window, so no more sales calls at odd hours.
EPFO Services Are Back Online
If you tried to access your Provident Fund account online over the past week and couldn't, that's because EPFO shut things down for a system upgrade ,a five-day migration and database clean-up that ran from June 26 to June 30. As of midnight, July 1, everything is back up and running.
One Deadline to Keep in Mind
This one isn't a "today" change, but it's worth flagging: if you're filing ITR-1 or ITR-2 for the financial year 2025-26, you have until July 31, 2026 to get it done. Miss it, and you could face a late fee and lose out on benefits like carrying forward certain losses on your taxes.
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