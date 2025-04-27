Pahalgam Bloodbath: Anti-terror Ops In Full Swing To Root Out Terror Networks, House Of LeT Terrorist Adnan Shafi Blown Up

Jammu: In a strong message to terror networks, security forces on Saturday demolished the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Adnan Shafi in the Zainapora area of Shopian district. The action comes as part of intensified operations launched across Jammu and Kashmir after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead and several others injured.

According to officials, the operation was carried out jointly by the security forces and district administration, targeting properties belonging to active terrorists. Adnan Shafi, a local terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, had been operating from Zainapora before joining hands with Pakistan -backed groups.

In another action earlier, security forces bombed the house of Farooq Ahmed, a Lashkar terrorist now based in Pakistan, in the Kupwara district. Along with his house, several other properties linked to active terrorists were also destroyed.

Properties belonging to Adil Ahmad Thokar from Thokerpora in Anantnag, Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh from Murran in Pulwama, Asif Ahmad Sheikh from Tral, Shahid Ahmad Kuttay from Chotipora in Shopian, and Zahid Ahmad Ganie from Matalhama in Kulgam were among those targeted in the crackdown.

On Friday, the residence of Lashkar terrorist Adil Hussain Thoker in Bijbehara was blown up using improvised explosive devices. In another operation, the house of Asif Sheikh in Tral was brought down by bulldozers.

Both Thoker and Sheikh are believed to have helped Pakistani terrorists in planning and executing the brutal assault in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam earlier this week.

Officials revealed that Adil Thoker had crossed over into Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border in 2018, where he received training at terror camps. He returned to Kashmir last year and has been actively supporting terror activities in South Kashmir.

Following the attack, the Anantnag Police announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Thoker, along with two Pakistani terrorists identified as Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa. Sketches of the suspects have been released, and search operations are being intensified across the region.